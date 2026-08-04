5 awesome snacks made with maple syrup

Popcorn drizzled with maple syrup makes for an irresistible treat.

To prepare this snack, pop some corn kernels in a pan or microwave.

Once popped, drizzle the popcorn with warm maple syrup, and toss it well to coat evenly.

The sweetness of the syrup complements the natural flavor of the popcorn, making it an ideal snack for movie nights or casual gatherings.