5 awesome snacks made with maple syrup
What's the story
Canadian maple syrup is a versatile ingredient that can add a unique flavor to various snacks. Known for its rich, sweet taste, this syrup is not just for pancakes. It can be used creatively in many recipes, offering a delightful twist to traditional snacks. From sweet to savory, maple syrup can enhance the taste of various dishes, making them more enjoyable and memorable.
Snack 1
Maple syrup popcorn delight
Popcorn drizzled with maple syrup makes for an irresistible treat.
To prepare this snack, pop some corn kernels in a pan or microwave.
Once popped, drizzle the popcorn with warm maple syrup, and toss it well to coat evenly.
The sweetness of the syrup complements the natural flavor of the popcorn, making it an ideal snack for movie nights or casual gatherings.
Snack 2
Maple syrup granola bars
Granola bars sweetened with maple syrup are a healthy, yet delicious, option for on-the-go snacking.
Mix oats, nuts, and dried fruits in a bowl and bind them together with melted butter and maple syrup.
Press the mixture into a baking dish and let it cool before cutting into bars.
These homemade granola bars offer sustained energy without the refined sugars found in store-bought versions.
Snack 3
Maple syrup roasted nuts
Roasting nuts with maple syrup gives them an extra crunch and sweetness that is hard to resist.
Toss your favorite nuts, like almonds or walnuts, in some maple syrup and roast them in the oven until golden brown.
The result is a flavorful snack that goes well with salads or as a standalone munchie during tea time.
Snack 4
Maple syrup fruit dip
A simple yet tasty fruit dip can be made by mixing cream cheese with maple syrup.
This creamy dip goes well with fresh fruits like apples or strawberries.
Just mix equal parts of cream cheese and maple syrup until smooth, and refrigerate before serving.
It adds an extra layer of flavor to your fruit platter without overpowering the natural taste of the fruits.
Snack 5
Maple syrup sweet potato fries
Sweet potato fries drizzled with maple syrup make for an amazing combination of sweet and savory flavors.
Bake sweet potato fries till crispy, then drizzle them lightly with warm maple syrup before serving.
This snack is perfect for those who love experimenting with flavors, while enjoying familiar comfort foods in new ways.