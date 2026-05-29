Delicious yam recipes you can try at home

Yams are a versatile root vegetable that can be prepared in a number of ways to make delicious meals. They are packed with nutrients and make for a great addition to any diet. Here, we take a look at five different ways to prepare yams, each offering a unique flavor and texture. Whether you want something savory or sweet, these recipes will help you make the most of this nutritious vegetable.

#1 Classic yam mash Classic yam mash is an easy way to relish the natural sweetness of yams. Simply boil the yams until tender, then mash them with butter, salt, and pepper. For an extra kick, you can add garlic or herbs like rosemary. This creamy side dish goes well with almost anything, and it is a great way to enjoy the comforting taste of yams.

#2 Spicy yam fries For those who like their food on the spicier side, try making spicy yam fries. Cut yams into thin strips, and toss them in olive oil, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt. Bake at high temperature until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. These fries make for an amazing snack or side dish that packs a punch.

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#3 Sweet potato yam pie Sweet potato yam pie is a delicious dessert that combines the sweetness of yams with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. To prepare, mash cooked yams with sugar, milk, and vanilla extract, before pouring into a pie crust. Bake until set for a mouth-watering treat that's perfect for any occasion.

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#4 Savory yam stew Savory yam stew is a hearty meal ideal for colder days. Just cook chunks of yams with vegetables, such as carrots, onions, and bell peppers, in vegetable broth until everything is tender. Season with thyme or bay leaves for added depth of flavor. This stew is filling and nutritious without being too heavy.