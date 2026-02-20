What is digital minimalism?

Digital minimalism is all about reducing digital clutter to focus on what really matters. In today's tech-driven world, it's easy to get overwhelmed by constant notifications and endless scrolling. By adopting certain habits, you can reclaim your time and attention. Here are five practical habits to help you lead a more focused and intentional digital life.

Screen time control Set specific screen time limits Setting screen time limits is an effective way to curb excessive device use. Most smartphones come with built-in tools that allow you to monitor and limit your daily screen time for specific apps or categories. By setting these limits, you can ensure that your device usage stays within healthy boundaries, leaving more time for offline activities and interactions.

App prioritization Prioritize essential apps only Having too many apps on your phone can be distracting and unproductive. Prioritize only those apps that are essential for your daily tasks or personal growth. Uninstall unnecessary apps that do not add value to your life or work. This way, you will reduce distractions and make it easier to focus on what really matters.

Digital detox Schedule regular digital detoxes A digital detox involves taking a break from all digital devices for a certain period. Scheduling regular detoxes can help you disconnect from the constant buzz of notifications and reconnect with the real world around you. Even short breaks, like an hour every day or a full day every week, can do wonders for your mental clarity.

Notification management Turn off non-essential notifications Notifications can be pretty distracting, breaking your focus and productivity. Go through your settings and turn off non-essential notifications from apps that aren't important for immediate attention. This way, you will be able to focus on the tasks at hand without being interrupted by unnecessary alerts.