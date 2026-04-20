Invited to a business lunch? Follow these etiquette tips

Dining etiquette is an important part of social interactions, especially in formal settings. Knowing the basic table manners can make you more comfortable and confident while dining with others. Be it a business lunch or a family dinner, knowing how to behave at the table can leave a lasting impression. Here are five essential dining etiquette tips that everyone should know.

Tip 1 Napkin placement and use As soon as you sit down, place the napkin on your lap. It is not a bib, so do not use it that way. Use it to dab your mouth when necessary, and keep it on your lap until the meal is over. Once the meal is over, place the napkin neatly on the table, not on your plate or chair.

Tip 2 Proper use of utensils Start from the outside and work your way in with utensils placed around your plate. The outermost utensils are used first for the first course. Use each utensil only for its intended purpose, and avoid switching them around during the meal. This keeps things organized and shows respect for dining traditions.

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Tip 3 Chewing with your mouth closed One of the most important dining etiquette rules is chewing with your mouth closed. This prevents the sight of food from being seen and also prevents sounds from being heard while eating. Chewing slowly and not talking with food in your mouth are also part of this rule, making meals pleasant for everyone seated at the table.

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Tip 4 Waiting for everyone to be served Before you start eating, wait for everyone at the table to be served their food. This shows consideration for others and gives everyone a chance to start their meal together. If you are hosting, wait until all guests have been served before you start eating yourself.