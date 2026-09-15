Dining etiquette 101: How to use cutlery properly
What's the story
Navigating the world of dining etiquette can be tricky, especially when it comes to using cutlery properly. Knowing how to use your knife and fork can make a world of difference in formal dining settings. Here is a guide to help you master the art of cutlery use, ensuring you make a good impression at your next meal.
#1
Understanding basic cutlery placement
Cutlery placement is the first step in understanding dining etiquette.
In general, the knife goes to the right of the plate, with the blade facing inward.
The fork is placed to the left of the plate.
If there are more utensils for different courses, they are arranged in the order of use, from outside to inside.
#2
Mastering the continental style
The continental style has you holding the fork in your left hand and knife in your right while cutting food.
Once cut, you switch the fork to your right hand for eating, without switching hands back and forth.
This method is often preferred in Europe, and it emphasizes efficiency and minimal hand movement.
#3
Navigating American style dining
In American-style dining, you cut your food with the knife in your right hand and fork in your left.
After cutting, you put down the knife on the plate's edge and switch the fork to your right hand before eating.
This style is more common in the United States and emphasizes a clear distinction between cutting and eating phases.
Tip 1
Tips for handling awkward situations
Sometimes, you may find yourself in awkward situations while using cutlery.
If a piece of food falls off your fork, or if you accidentally drop a utensil, do not panic. Simply pick it up discreetly, without drawing attention to yourself.
If you need to excuse yourself temporarily from the table, politely ask if you can be excused before leaving for a moment.