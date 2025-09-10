5 tomato-based dishes you'll love

Africa is a continent blessed with culinary diversity, and it has so much to offer when it comes to vegetarian dishes, especially when it comes to fresh ingredients. Tomatoes, a staple in most African kitchens, are often the main ingredient in these delicious recipes. Here are five tomato-based vegetarian dishes from different corners of Africa.

Dish 1 Shakshuka: A North African delight Shakshuka is a popular North African dish dominated by tomatoes. It is usually prepared by simmering tomatoes with onions, bell peppers, and spices like cumin and paprika. The end result is a rich and savory sauce that can be relished with bread or rice. Shakshuka's simplicity makes it an easy dish for home cooks to try their hand at North African cuisine.

Dish 2 Jollof rice: West Africa's staple Jollof rice is a favorite dish across West Africa, famous for its bright color and rich taste. The base of the dish includes tomatoes, cooked with onions, garlic, and spices like thyme and bay leaves. Carrots or peas are also added to make it healthier. Jollof rice can be enjoyed alone, or with other vegetable sides.

Dish 3 Chakalaka: South African flavor explosion A spicy vegetable relish hailing from South Africa, chakalaka has tomatoes at the fore, along with other vegetables like carrots and beans. The dish mixes chopped tomatoes with chili peppers for heat and curry powder for depth of flavor. Although chakalaka is an accompaniment to main meals, it can also be devoured standalone, when served over pap or bread.

Dish 4 Matoke: East Africa's banana stew Originating from East Africa, matoke is a dish where bananas are stewed with tomatoes, making for a wholesome vegetarian meal option. The dish is packed with natural sweetness coupled with tangy tomato notes in every bite.