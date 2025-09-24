Cycling across oasis towns: Top routes, tips, and more

Adventure cycling routes in Africa promise an exhilarating journey through varied terrains and cultures. These routes take you away from the usual tourist spots, letting you discover hidden oasis towns. Every place, be it lush valleys or barren deserts, presents its own set of challenges and rewards. Here's how to plan a cycling adventure across these beautiful lands.

#1 Exploring Morocco's Draa Valley The Draa Valley in Morocco is another breathtaking route for cyclists craving for an authentic experience. Famous for its palm groves and ancient kasbahs, this region gives an insight into how the Berbers lived. The valley extends over 100 kilometers, the terrain of which is challenging even for experienced cyclists. You will find both paved roads and rough paths here, so prepare well with necessary gear and supplies.

#2 Namibia's desert adventure Namibia offers a surreal desert landscape for adventure cyclists. The Skeleton Coast route is especially favored by cyclists seeking peace and stunning views of sand dunes merging into the Atlantic Ocean. Cyclists should brace themselves for extreme weather conditions, as temperatures can vary drastically from day to night. Staying hydrated in this dry place is extremely important.

#3 Zambia's Luangwa Valley Trails Zambia's Luangwa Valley is a goldmine of rich wildlife encounters on its cycling trails. Famous for its national parks, this area gives you an opportunity to ride next to elephants, giraffes, and other native species in their natural habitat. The trails range from easy paths fit for beginners to tougher routes needing advanced skills. Travel with a guide who knows local wildlife behavior.

#4 Tanzania's Usambara Mountains ride The Usambara Mountains in Tanzania provide a lush contrast to Africa's drier parts, with verdant landscapes ideal for cycling aficionados. Famous for its biodiversity and scenic views of waterfalls and dense forests, this region allows cyclists to discover small villages en route, where they can meet locals who are mostly keen to share their culture and traditions.