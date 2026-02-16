If Belgium is on your mind, continue reading

﻿Belgium 's sandstone arches are a hidden gem for nature lovers. These natural formations, carved over centuries, provide a unique hiking experience. The trails winding through these arches offer stunning views and a chance to explore the rich geology of the region. Whether you're an experienced hiker or a casual walker, these trails promise an adventure off the beaten path. Discovering these sandstone wonders can be both exhilarating and educational.

#1 Exploring the Arch Trail The Arch Trail is one of the most popular hiking routes in Belgium. It takes you through a series of impressive sandstone arches, each with its own unique shape and size. The trail is well-marked and accessible to hikers of all levels. Along the way, you can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding landscape and learn about the geological processes that created these formations.

#2 Tips for safe hiking Safety should always be your priority while hiking. Make sure you wear appropriate footwear with good grip, as some parts of the trail may be slippery or uneven. Carry enough water to keep yourself hydrated, especially during warmer months. It's also advisable to check weather conditions before heading out, as rain can make trails muddy and difficult to navigate.

Advertisement

#3 Best time to visit The best time to hike in this region is during spring or autumn, when temperatures are mild, and crowds are fewer than in summer months. During these seasons, you can enjoy clear skies without extreme heat, making your hike more comfortable. Winter hikes are possible too, but be prepared for colder conditions and possible snow on some trails.

Advertisement