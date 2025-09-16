Dawki's crystal-clear waters: What makes it so appealing

Famous for its crystal-clear waters, the small town of Dawki in Meghalaya , India, offers a surreal experience like no other. Located in this scenic town, the Umngot River gives visitors the opportunity to witness a natural wonder. So transparent is the river, that one can see the riverbed clearly, hence making it a favorite among tourists and photographers alike. Here's looking at Dawki's waters and what makes this destination so special.

#1 Experience boating on Umngot River Boating on the Umngot River is a must-do when you're in Dawki. The boats glide over the clear water, creating an illusion of floating in mid-air because of how transparent the river is. This way, you get an unparalleled view of the underwater world without any diving gear. Local boatmen offer rides at reasonable rates so that you can enjoy this serene journey amidst nature.

#2 Explore nearby attractions Apart from its famous waters, Dawki has a lot of nearby attractions to explore. Shnongpdeng village is located nearby and allows you to camp and engage in adventure sports like kayaking and zip-lining. Mawlynnong Village, Asia's cleanest village, is also a short distance away and gives a glimpse of the traditional Khasi culture as well as beautiful landscapes.

#3 Best time to visit Dawki The best time to visit Dawki is between October and April when the weather stays pleasant and ideal for outdoor activities. During these months, the rain is relatively less, which keeps the river crystal clear. Visiting during this time would allow tourists to enjoy both boating experiences on Umngot River and other local attractions to the fullest without weather-related interruptions.