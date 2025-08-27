4 days in Gujarat: Things to do

Gujarat , a lively state in western India, is a cultural, historical and natural treasure trove. This four-day itinerary will help you explore the soul of Gujarat. From bustling cities to quiet landscapes, every day promises unique experiences that bring out the state's diverse heritage. Be it architecture, local crafts, or traditional cuisine, this itinerary is your ultimate guide to exploring Gujarat's cultural treasures.

Day 1 Explore Ahmedabad's heritage Begin your journey in Ahmedabad, Gujarat's largest city. Visit the Sabarmati Ashram to learn about Mahatma Gandhi's life and principles. Explore the intricately carved stone facades of the Swaminarayan Temple and marvel at the architectural brilliance of a famous mosque with its renowned latticework windows. Stroll through Manek Chowk for an authentic taste of local street food and shop for traditional textiles at Law Garden Night Market.

Day 2 Discover Patan and Modhera Travel to Patan to witness the stunning Rani ki Vav stepwell, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its intricate sculptures. Continue your journey to Modhera Sun Temple, dedicated to Surya, the sun god. The temple complex is famous for its exquisite carvings and alignment with solar events. Enjoy a peaceful walk around the temple grounds before heading back for an overnight stay.

Day 3 Experience Kutch's unique landscape Next, head towards Kutch district to witness its spectacular landscape and culture. Visit Bhujodi village where artisans create exquisite handwoven textiles using age-old techniques. Explore Prag Mahal Palace with its Italian Gothic architecture before heading into White Desert at Rann Utsav festival (if traveling during winter months). Marvel at breathtaking sunset views over salt flats while enjoying cultural performances by local artists.