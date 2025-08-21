Hidden gems: Lesser-known caves in India

India is home to some of the best hidden cave systems in the world. These natural wonders, thousands of years in the making, can make for a unique adventure. From limestone formations to ancient rock art, these caves are a testament to nature's artistry and the history of our planet. Exploring these caves can be thrilling and educational at the same time.

#1 Meghalaya's Mawsmai Caves Among the most accessible caves in India are the Mawsmai Caves in Meghalaya. Situated near Cherrapunji, these limestone caves are adorned with beautiful stalactites and stalagmites. The cave system is well-illuminated, allowing visitors to easily walk through its narrow passageways and chambers. The natural formations inside lend an otherworldly feel that mesmerizes everyone who visits. A trip here shows you Meghalaya's underground beauty.

#2 Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh Borra Caves are located in the Ananthagiri Hills of Andhra Pradesh's Araku Valley. Famous for their magnificent stalactite and stalagmite formations, the caves go over 200 meters deep into the ground. They were discovered by British geologist William King George in 1807 and have since then turned into a hot tourist destination. People can walk through different chambers of the cave system admiring its natural beauty.

#3 Ajanta Ellora Caves' ancient artistry The Ajanta Ellora Caves near Aurangabad are famous for their ancient rock-cut architecture and intricate carvings, some dating back to as early as the 2nd century BCE. Not entirely natural like other cave systems on this list, they provide an insight into India's rich cultural heritage with exquisite sculptures depicting scenes from mythology along with Buddhist teachings carved onto walls across this UNESCO World Heritage Site.