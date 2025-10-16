India's most peaceful riverbanks: A list

From the Ganges to the Yamuna, India is home to a large number of rivers. However, many of these remain hidden gems, waiting to be explored. These lesser-known rivers provide picturesque landscapes and serene environments, making for a perfect escape from bustling city life. Exploring these riverbanks can open up unique ecosystems, local cultures, and breathtaking views that are often overlooked. Here's taking a look at some of these hidden treasures across India.

#1 The allure of the Betwa River The Betwa River flows across MP and UP. Famous for its peaceful surroundings and history, the riverbank near Orchha gives picturesque views of temples and palaces, which reflect in its waters. From calm boat rides to a visit to the nearby wildlife sanctuary with rich flora and fauna, Betwa has plenty to offer.

#2 Unveiling the secrets of the Chambal river The Chambal River is famous for its clean waters and rugged ravines. Flowing through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, it also sustains a rich biodiversity including gharials and river dolphins. The National Chambal Sanctuary offers a chance to spot these species in their natural habitat while enjoying scenic boat safaris along the river.

#3 Exploring the beauty of the Subarnarekha River Originating from Jharkhand, the Subarnarekha River flows through West Bengal and finally meets Odisha. The banks of the river are lined with lush greenery and small waterfalls, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers. The Ghatshila area also offers trekking opportunities, and a glimpse of tribal culture in this part of the country.