Best coastal train routes in Japan: A list 

Japan 's coastal towns are a spectacular combination of nature and culture, which can best be explored through its picturesque rail journeys. These train routes allow travelers to witness the country's captivating coastlines, quaint villages, and colorful local life. From the northern shores of Hokkaido to the southern beaches of Kyushu, every journey offers a different insight into Japan's diverse landscapes and traditions.

Hokkaido journey Explore Hokkaido's rugged coastline Hokkaido's coast is famous for dramatic cliffs and serene beaches. The train ride from Sapporo to Hakodate promises breathtaking views of the Sea of Japan. Not only this, but travelers can also enjoy stops at quaint fishing villages on the way, where they can explore local markets and try their hands on regional delicacies. This route is especially popular during winters, when snow blankets it all.

Shikoku Route Discover Shikoku's scenic beauty Shikoku Island is where some of Japan's most gorgeous coastlines are located. The train journey from Takamatsu to Kochi takes one through dense forests and rocky coastlines. Along the way, travelers can explore the historic sites and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. The island's pleasant weather makes it a perfect year-round destination.

Kyushu adventure Experience Kyushu's vibrant culture Kyushu has a lot to offer in terms of culture and nature, all of which can be covered by its coastal railways. The ride from Fukuoka to Kagoshima takes you through colorful cities and the peaceful countryside. You can get down at hot springs resorts or visit ancient castles on the way. This line gives a glimpse of modern city life and Japan's rich culture.