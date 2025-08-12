Visiting Udaipur? Explore these nature trails

While Udaipur is famous for its lakes and palaces, it also boasts a number of nature trails that make for perfect weekend treks. These trails allow you to explore the natural beauty that surrounds the city, while getting your dose of a refreshing outdoor experience. Whether you're a pro or a novice trekker, Udaipur's trails have got you covered. Here are five unique nature trails you can explore on your weekend getaway.

#1 Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary trail Located close to the iconic Monsoon Palace, the Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary Trail provides trekkers an opportunity to explore diverse flora and fauna in their natural habitat. The moderately difficult trail can easily take about three hours to finish. On the way, trekkers will be greeted with breathtaking views of Udaipur city and the surrounding landscape.

#2 Ubeshwar Ji Trek The trek is famous among locals and tourists alike because of its scenic beauty. Starting from the temple, the trek winds through lush green valleys and small streams. It is an easy trek, meant for beginners, which takes about two hours to complete. The serene environment makes it an ideal spot for meditation or simply enjoying the nature.

#3 Badi Lake Trek The Badi Lake Trek provides breathtaking views of Badi Lake, one of Udaipur's largest freshwater lakes. This particular trail is comparatively easy, making it ideal for families with kids or those seeking a laidback walk in the lap of nature. The trek will take about two hours to complete, with a number of spots on the way providing scenic lake views.