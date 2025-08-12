Most beautiful gardens in Europe: A list

Europe is home to some of the most enchanting gardens that remain hidden away from the usual tourist trails. These gardens offer a serene escape, showcasing unique flora and intricate designs. From lush landscapes to historical settings, these paradises give us a peek into nature's beauty intertwined with human creativity. Exploring these hidden gems can be a rewarding experience for those seeking tranquility and inspiration away from bustling city life.

#1 The Secret Garden of Ninfa Located in Italy, the Garden of Ninfa is often touted as one of the world's most romantic gardens. The garden boasts of more than 1,300 species of plants, and is set against medieval ruins, making for a beautiful sight. Its microclimate sustains an exceptional variety of plants making it a paradise for botanists and nature lovers alike.

#2 Portugal's Quinta da Regaleira Known for its mystical architecture and lush greenery, Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra is another garden you must visit. The enigmatic structures (tunnels, grottoes, fountains) in the garden invite exploration. Designed by Italian architect Luigi Manini in the early 20th century, this site combines Gothic elements with the beauty of nature to create an otherworldly experience.

#3 France's Monet's Giverny Gardens Claude Monet's gardens at Giverny are renowned for inspiring a number of his paintings. Visitors can stroll through colorful flower beds and witness the iconic water lily pond that Monet captured on canvas. The garden embodies Monet's love for color and light, giving visitors an opportunity to step into his artistic vision.

#4 England's lost gardens of Heligan The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall were rediscovered after they were neglected during World War I. Today, they're restored to their former glory with exotic plants from around the world. Visitors can explore different areas like the Jungle or Victorian Productive Gardens while learning about horticultural history.