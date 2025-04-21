Japan's hot spring towns you must explore
What's the story
Japan is famously known for its hot springs, or onsen, which provide a peaceful retreat from the city chaos.
While famous spots like Hakone and Beppu draw a lot of tourists, some lesser-known towns offer a more peaceful experience.
These hidden gems give you unique cultural insights and natural beauty without the crowds.
These towns can be a rewarding exploration for those looking for relaxation and a real taste of Japanese tradition.
Kinosaki
Kinosaki Onsen: A timeless retreat
Kinosaki Onsen is a picturesque town in Hyogo Prefecture. Famous for its seven public bathhouses, each with unique characteristics, it provides tourists an opportunity to enjoy diverse bathing experiences.
The town's stunning streets are dotted with traditional ryokan inns and cute little shops selling local crafts.
Visitors can walk around the willow-lined canal in yukata robes given by their hotels, making it feel like old Japan.
Yufuin
Yufuin: A scenic escape
Nestled at the foot of Mount Yufu in Oita Prefecture, Yufuin is known for its scenic landscapes and artistic vibe.
The town is dotted with art galleries, museums, and cafes that merge beautifully with nature.
Its hot springs have milky-white waters rich in minerals good for health.
You can also visit Lake Kinrin or stroll through rice paddies while admiring views of the mountains.
Noboribetsu
Noboribetsu: Nature's healing waters
Located on Hokkaido Island, Noboribetsu is famous for its variety of hot spring waters in Hell Valley (Jigokudani).
The geothermal region is dotted with bubbling sulfuric ponds, steam vents amid rocky landscape—a proof of volcanic activity under the surface.
With nine different types of mineral-rich baths at resorts here—each with its own therapeutic benefits—Noboribetsu offers plenty of opportunities to unwind amid beautiful nature.
Ginzan
Ginzan Onsen: A step back in time
Ginzan Onsen transports you back to Japan's Taisho era with its wooden ryokan buildings and gas lamps lined up on riverbanks, giving the place a historic vibe.
Nestled in the mountains of Yamagata Prefecture, this village can be bathed in and hiked on.
The trails give you an overlook over valleys, particularly from April to May when winter gives way to lively spring.