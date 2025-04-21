You must explore these charming olive farms in Europe
Southern Europe is renowned for its stunning landscapes and olive farms, which churn out the finest olive oils.
These farms give you an opportunity to discover the old-world charm of farming and soak in the region's natural beauty.
Here are some olive farms in Southern Europe for an unusual yet peaceful experience.
Andalusia
Discovering Andalusia's olive groves
Andalusia, in southern Spain, features sprawling fields of olive groves dotted across rolling hills as far as the eye can see. The region is also famous for its premium extra virgin olive oil.
One can visit traditional mills where olives are pressed using age-old techniques.
The region also offers a serene getaway with walking tours through the groves where you can learn about various olives grown here.
Tuscany
Tuscany's scenic olive estates
Tuscany in Italy is home to some of Europe's most picturesque olive estates among its iconic vineyards and rolling hills.
Most of the estates conduct guided tours where one can see the entire process of harvesting, pressing olives into oil.
The region's pleasant climate makes for flavorful oils that are in demand around the world.
A tour here usually features tastings with local bread.
Peloponnese
Peloponnese: Greece's olive heartland
Greece's Peloponnese peninsula is famous for its ancient olive trees and history steeped in olive cultivation.
The region gives birth to some of Greece's best oils, all with bold flavor profiles.
From family-owned farms that generations have honed their craft at for centuries, to the opportunity to walk through ancient trees, it's a chance to experience Greece's intimate relationship with this important crop.
Provence
Provence: France's olive haven
Provence in southeastern France is dotted with quaint villages amid lush olive groves.
Famous for its aromatic lavender fields, Provence also produces excellent olives. They are used locally and internationally in iconic oils such as AOC Provence Oil.
Having protected designation status, the oil owes it to quality standards followed during production.
Here's why it's the perfect destination if you seek peace in nature.