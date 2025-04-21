For cycling enthusiasts: Europe's top bike-friendly destinations
Europe is home to some of the best biking cities in the world, with dedicated lanes and picturesque routes.
Ideal for cyclists, these cities are a green way to travel and a unique way to see the local life and architecture.
Here are five cities where biking is both a practical and fun way to explore.
Dutch delight
Amsterdam: The cycling capital
Amsterdam is famous for its extensive cycling paths and bike-friendly infrastructure.
With over 800,000 bicycles in the city, it comes as no surprise that nearly 60% of trips within Amsterdam are made by bike.
The flat terrain makes it easy for cyclists of all levels to navigate through picturesque canals and historic neighborhoods.
Danish design
Copenhagen: A cyclist's dream
Copenhagen is always ranked among the top bike-friendly cities in the world.
With more than 390 kilometers of dedicated cycle tracks, the city makes sure that you can travel across town safely.
About 62% of residents cycle daily, which is an indication of the city's dedication towards sustainable transport solutions.
Dutch innovation
Utrecht: A hidden gem
While Utrecht may not be as widely known as Amsterdam or Copenhagen, the city has also invested in equally impressive cycling facilities.
The city has invested heavily in its cycling infrastructure with projects like the world's largest bicycle parking garage at Utrecht Central Station.
Over 50% of journeys within Utrecht are made by bicycle.
French flair
Strasbourg: France's cycling hub
The bike-friendliest of them all is Strasbourg, which has more than 560 kilometers devoted to cyclists.
Given the compactness of the city, it's easy to get around on two wheels.
You can take in views along the Rhine River or cruise through delightful Alsatian streets dotted with half-timbered houses.
Swedish sustainability
Malmo: Sweden's green city
Malmo, Sweden's beacon of sustainability, has completely woven cycling into the urban fabric.
The coastal city has an amazing network of over 500 kilometers, running through green parks and colorful spaces. It's the perfect place for casual rides and daily commutes.
Surprisingly, nearly 30% of the population here prefers bicycles as their daily ride, highlighting the city's dedication to green modes of travel.