What's the story

Exploring unique sand dunes can be the perfect way to enjoy a tranquil beach experience.

These natural wonders, dotted across the world, offer not just breathtaking views but a peaceful escape from busy touristy spots as well.

From soaring dunes to ones with rare colors and shapes, these destinations are ideal for those looking for a calm seaside experience.

Here are some amazing sand dunes that guarantee a peaceful beach experience around the world.