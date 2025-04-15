What's the story

Spain's coastline is dotted with charming villages that offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Perfectly perched on the coast, these gems are an ideal setting for a tranquil weekend escape, where you can enjoy stunning sea views, local culture, and serene surroundings.

If you're looking to laze around on pristine beaches or explore quaint streets, these Spanish coastal villages promise a rejuvenating experience.