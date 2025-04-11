What's the story

Today's travelers are more cognizant of their carbon footprints and prefer destinations that are more in tune with sustainable practices.

Eco-friendly travel not only minimizes carbon footprints but also encourages local communities and preserves natural resources.

This article lists some destinations that lay emphasis on sustainability, giving travelers an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature responsibly.

From lush forests to calm beaches, these places offer unique experiences while encouraging eco-consciousness.