Why Kerala's backwaters should be on your travel list
What's the story
Kerala's backwaters present an unparalleled travel experience, where calm waters meet green-carpeted lands.
These interlinked lakes, rivers, and canals expand across the state, serving as a peaceful retreat from busy city lives.
One can navigate the network on houseboats or traditional canoes, observing the local life on the banks.
Here's how you can plan your journey through Kerala's backwaters and enrich yourself in nature's tranquility.
Timing
Best time to visit Kerala backwaters
The best time to visit Kerala's backwaters is between October and March.
The weather remains pleasant during these months with temperatures between 24 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.
The monsoon (June-September) brings heavy rainfall, which may hamper travel plans, but provides a lush green landscape for those who love rain-soaked scenery.
Visiting during these months guarantees comfortable weather for outdoor activities.
Destinations
Popular backwater destinations
Alleppey and Kumarakom are other popular destinations for exploring Kerala's backwaters.
Often referred to as the "Venice of the East," Alleppey has an extensive canal network and offers plenty of houseboat options to tourists.
Kumarakom is popular for its bird sanctuary and luxury resorts on Vembanad Lake.
Both places give you a chance to get a taste of local culture and cuisine while enjoying scenic views.
Houseboats
Houseboat experience in Kerala
A houseboat cruise is an integral part of any backwater trip to Kerala.
These floating abodes vary from simple one-bedroom boats to extravagant multi-bedroom vessels featuring modern amenities like AC and personal balconies.
Cruises usually entail on-board meals cooked with fresh local produce, giving guests an authentic taste while gliding through scenic waterways.
Travel tips
Tips for traveling through backwaters
While planning your trip through Kerala's backwaters, it might be a good idea to book accommodation beforehand during peak tourist season (December-February) when demand is at its highest.
Choosing eco-friendly tours not only preserves this fragile ecosystem but also supports sustainable tourism practices among local communities who depend on these waterways as their lifeline.
Year-round operations are carried on smoothly without harming natural resources or wildlife habitats. Nearby areas remain protected, too!