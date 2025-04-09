What's the story

Kerala's backwaters present an unparalleled travel experience, where calm waters meet green-carpeted lands.

These interlinked lakes, rivers, and canals expand across the state, serving as a peaceful retreat from busy city lives.

One can navigate the network on houseboats or traditional canoes, observing the local life on the banks.

Here's how you can plan your journey through Kerala's backwaters and enrich yourself in nature's tranquility.