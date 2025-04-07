Europe by rail: Scenic train rides you shouldn't miss
What's the story
If you are a sucker for train travel, you wouldn't be surprised to know that traveling by train in Europe is the most sustainable option, given that it is greener than flying.
Trains emit far lesser carbon dioxide, linking major cities and scenic routes seamlessly.
This article gives you a glimpse of Europe's most sustainable train journeys, so you can reduce your carbon footprint and enjoy the continent's diversity.
Swiss journey
Scenic route through Switzerland
Switzerland's rail system is famous for its efficiency as well as breathtaking views.
The Glacier Express connects Zermatt and St. Moritz, offering a panoramic view of the Swiss Alps.
The journey takes about eight hours, and you get to witness incredible landscapes without adding much to carbon footprints.
The trains have large windows for the best view, making it perfect for a picturesque yet sustainable travel experience.
French connection
High-speed travel in France
France's TGV (Train a Grande Vitesse) network offers high-speed connections between the country's major cities including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, etc.
These trains can go up to 320kmph while consuming much less energy per passenger kilometer than cars or planes.
By opting for TGV instead of domestic flights, travelers can stay eco-friendly while enjoying some quick transit times across the country.
Italian adventure
Exploring Italy by rail
Italy is home to some of the most beautiful train routes in the world, connecting its iconic cities and charming countryside.
The Frecciarossa high-speed trains connect Milan with Rome in less than three hours, giving you an effortless way to visit Italy's cultural gems without burning too much carbon.
You can also take regional trains for a slower-paced ride through Tuscany's rolling hills or the Amalfi Coastline.
Nordic Pathways
Eco-friendly journeys in Scandinavia
Scandinavia has some of Europe's most sustainable rail networks, thanks to their dependence on renewable energy sources such as hydropower and wind energy.
The Oslo-Bergen line in Norway is especially remarkable as it cuts through dramatic fjords and mountainous terrain for over seven hours, using electric-powered locomotives solely relying on renewable resources—making this route one of the greenest options available in Europe today.