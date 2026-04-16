You must explore these architectural wonders in Prague

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is famous for its stunning architecture and rich history. The city has a number of walking routes that take you through its architectural marvels. From Gothic cathedrals to Baroque palaces, these routes give you an opportunity to discover the diverse styles that have shaped Prague over centuries. Here are some of the best walking routes to explore Prague's architectural wonders.

Route 1 Stroll through Old Town Square Old Town Square is the heart of Prague and a great starting point for any architectural tour. Here, you can see the famous Astronomical Clock and Tyn Church. The square is surrounded by colorful buildings from different eras, displaying Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque styles. Walking through this area, you can see how different architectural influences have blended to make Prague's unique skyline.

Route 2 Discover Lesser Town's charm Lesser Town (Mala Strana) is a picturesque area with narrow streets and beautiful buildings. This part of the city is home to some stunning examples of Baroque architecture, including St. Nicholas Church and the Wallenstein Palace. A walk through Lesser Town gives you an opportunity to appreciate intricate facades, and peaceful gardens that contrast with the bustling city center.

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Route 3 Explore Hradcany Castle complex The Hradcany Castle complex is one of the largest castle complexes in the world and an architectural marvel in itself. From Romanesque to Renaissance, it has a variety of styles on display. While walking through the complex, you can visit St. Vitus Cathedral, Old Royal Palace, and Golden Lane. Each structure tells its own story while contributing to the grandeur of this historic site.

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Route 4 Wander along Vltava riverbanks Walking along the Vltava River gives you a different perspective on Prague's architecture as you stroll past iconic structures like Charles Bridge and National Theatre. The riverbanks offer beautiful views of both sides of the river, where modern buildings contrast with historic ones like Klementinum Library or Rudolfinum Concert Hall.