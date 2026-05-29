Easy travel guide to Rajasthan's heritage towns

Rajasthan , India's largest state, is famous for its colorful culture and history. While most tourists visit Jaipur and Udaipur, the desert towns of Jaisalmer , Bikaner, and Jodhpur have their own charm. This itinerary takes you through these towns, giving you a taste of Rajasthan's rich heritage. From Jaisalmer's golden fort to Bikaner's opulent palaces and Jodhpur's blue cityscape, each town has something unique to offer.

#1 Explore Jaisalmer's Golden Fort Jaisalmer's Golden Fort is one of the few living forts in the world. Built with yellow sandstone, it appears to be golden when the sun sets. The fort houses shops, cafes, and residences within its walls. You can walk through narrow lanes to find intricate architecture and enjoy panoramic views from the fort's ramparts.

#2 Discover Bikaner's royal heritage Bikaner is home to some of Rajasthan's most opulent palaces and forts. The Junagarh Fort is a prime example, with its stunning courtyards and exquisite carvings. The city is also famous for its museums that display royal artifacts and give an insight into the lives of past rulers. A visit to Bikaner gives you a taste of royal life in Rajasthan.

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#3 Experience Jodhpur's blue cityscape Jodhpur, popularly known as the Blue City, is famous for its blue-painted houses that dot the old city. The Mehrangarh Fort towers over the city, offering stunning views of the surroundings. Visitors can explore winding streets lined with local markets selling handicrafts and textiles unique to this region.

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