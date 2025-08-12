Shipwreck diving: Experiences you'll never forget

Shipwreck diving presents a unique opportunity to explore a piece of history underwater and indulge in the thrill of adventure. These sunken vessels, often bustling with marine life, offer a peek into the past to divers. Whether you're an experienced diver or an amateur adventurer wanting to widen your horizon, shipwreck diving can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some amazing shipwreck diving spots across the globe that promise thrill and discovery.

#1 Explore the SS Yongala wreck The SS Yongala is Australia's most famous wreck dives. Situated off the Queensland coast, the passenger ship sank in 1911 in a cyclone. From turtles to rays, the site is home to diverse marine life. The wreck lies at about 30m depth, making it accessible to advanced divers. As the area has strong currents, it is advisable that divers have some experience before attempting this dive.

#2 Dive into history at Thistlegorm The Thistlegorm wreck in Egypt's Red Sea is famous for its history and rich marine life. The British merchant navy ship was sunk by German bombers during World War II. Today, it lies at around 30 meters deep and gives divers an opportunity to view wartime artifacts like trucks and motorcycles still lying on the ship. The Red Sea's clear waters make this site especially attractive for underwater photography lovers.

#3 Discover Zenobia's cargo hold One of Europe's top wreck dives, Zenobia lies off Larnaca in Cyprus. This Swedish ferry sank on its maiden voyage in 1980 due to technical issues, carrying over 100 vehicles in its cargo. The wreck lies between depths of 16 meters to 42 meters, making it suitable for novice and experienced divers alike. Exploring Zenobia's cargo hold full of trucks makes this dive even more interesting.