Watercress is loaded with antioxidants

5 health benefits of watercress

By Simran Jeet 02:05 pm Jun 25, 202602:05 pm

What's the story

African watercress, a leafy green vegetable, is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this plant is known to promote wellness. Unlike the common watercress, African watercress is packed with nutrients that can benefit your overall health. Here are some of the lesser-known health benefits of this amazing plant.