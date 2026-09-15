5 coriander-based dishes from Africa
What's the story
Coriander, a staple in many African cuisines, adds a unique flavor to dishes. Its versatility makes it an essential ingredient in various recipes across the continent. From stews to salads, coriander enhances the taste and aroma of food, making it a favorite among chefs and home cooks alike. Here are five African dishes that highlight the magic of coriander.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries vegetables with aromatic spices, including coriander.
The dish is usually cooked in a traditional tagine pot, which retains moisture and intensifies flavors.
Carrots, potatoes, and zucchini are common ingredients, while olives and preserved lemons add a tangy twist.
Coriander elevates the dish by adding freshness and depth to every bite.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew famous for its rich flavor profile.
Made with red lentils, onions, garlic, and berbere spice mix, this hearty dish is best enjoyed with injera bread.
Coriander is often added to enhance the stew's complexity, without overpowering other spices.
Its subtle heat makes misir wot comforting, yet exciting.
Dish 3
Nigerian jollof rice
Jollof rice is a beloved West African one-pot dish that combines rice with tomatoes, onions, and spices, like thyme and bay leaves.
While each country has its own version of jollof rice, Nigerian jollof stands out for its vibrant color and flavor.
Coriander can be added as a garnish or mixed into the sauce for an extra layer of flavor that complements the tomatoes' sweetness.
Dish 4
South African Chakalaka salad
Chakalaka salad is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa that goes well with grilled foods or can be eaten as a side dish.
It consists of cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and beans, all tossed together with chili peppers for heat.
A hint of lemon juice brightens everything up, while freshly chopped cilantro (coriander leaves) adds a refreshing touch.
Dish 5
Tanzanian ugali with sukuma wiki
Ugali, a staple food in Tanzania, is made by cooking maize flour in water until it reaches a dough-like consistency.
It is served with sukuma wiki, a sauteed leafy green vegetable similar to collard greens.
The dish is seasoned with onions, tomatoes, and spices such as cumin and coriander. These spices add to the overall taste, without overshadowing the natural flavors of the greens.