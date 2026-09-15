5 coriander-based dishes from Africa

Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries vegetables with aromatic spices, including coriander.

The dish is usually cooked in a traditional tagine pot, which retains moisture and intensifies flavors.

Carrots, potatoes, and zucchini are common ingredients, while olives and preserved lemons add a tangy twist.

Coriander elevates the dish by adding freshness and depth to every bite.