What's the story

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa, holds a special place on the continent for its dynamic culture and rich traditions.

Among these, traditional textile weaving emerges as a vital heartbeat pulsating through the nation's cultural identity and economy.

A deep dive into Burkina Faso's textile weaving reveals the artisans' dedication and ingenuity, breathing life into an ancient craft inherited from their ancestors.