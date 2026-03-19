Is drinking distilled water healthy?
What's the story
Distilled water is often the subject of debate when it comes to its health benefits. While some swear by it, others question its efficacy. The process of distillation removes impurities and minerals from water, resulting in a pure form of H2O. However, whether this purity translates into health benefits is still up for discussion. Let's explore the myths and facts surrounding distilled water and its impact on health.
#1
The distillation process explained
Distillation involves boiling water to create steam and then condensing it back into liquid form. This process removes contaminants like bacteria, viruses, and chemicals. However, it also removes beneficial minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The result is pure water devoid of any dissolved solids or impurities that may be present in tap or bottled water.
#2
Mineral content in distilled water
One common myth is that drinking distilled water can lead to mineral deficiencies since it lacks essential minerals found in natural sources. While it's true that distilled water has no minerals, most people get enough minerals from their diet without needing them from drinking water. Hence, drinking distilled water doesn't necessarily cause a deficiency if you have a balanced diet.
#3
Hydration efficiency of distilled water
Another misconception is that distilled water hydrates less effectively than other types of drinking water due to its lack of minerals. However, hydration primarily depends on the body's absorption capabilities rather than the mineral content of the liquid consumed. Distilled water hydrates just as effectively as any other type when consumed adequately throughout the day.
#4
Potential health benefits of purity
The purity of distilled water may offer some health benefits by reducing exposure to contaminants found in tap or bottled waters, such as chlorine or heavy metals. For those living in areas with poor water quality or high levels of pollutants, using distilled water could be a safer alternative for drinking purposes.