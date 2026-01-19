This is how you can create stunning fridge magnets

Shona stone art is a unique African craft that uses soapstone to create beautiful sculptures. This DIY project will help you create fridge magnets inspired by this art form. Not only will you get to explore your creativity, but you'll also get a taste of Shona culture. Using simple materials and techniques, you can create magnets that are both decorative and meaningful.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start your Shona stone art fridge magnet project, gather some soapstone pieces, adhesive magnets, carving tools, sandpaper, and paint (optional). Soapstone is soft enough to carve easily but durable when finished. Make sure you have all the materials ready before starting to ensure a smooth crafting process.

Carving techniques Carving your soapstone piece Start by sketching your design on the soapstone piece with a pencil. Use carving tools to carefully shape the stone according to your design. Be patient as this step requires precision and attention to detail. Once satisfied with the shape, use sandpaper to smooth out rough edges and surfaces for a polished look.

Painting options Adding color and texture If you want to add more depth to your fridge magnet, you can paint your carved soapstone piece with acrylic paints. Pick colors that complement the Shona art style, or go with your own aesthetic. Let the paint dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Magnet installation Attaching the magnet backing Once your soapstone piece is fully dry, it's time to attach the adhesive magnet backing. Simply peel off the protective layer of the adhesive side and press it firmly onto the back of your carved piece. Make sure it's securely attached so that it holds well when placed on a refrigerator or any metal surface.