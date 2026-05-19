DIY: Create paper mats for stylish table decor
What's the story
Creating paper mats inspired by African kente cloth can be a fun and affordable way to add some cultural flair to your dining table. Kente cloth, with its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, makes for an ideal choice for those looking to add some personality to their home decor. Using simple materials and techniques, you can create beautiful mats that reflect the rich heritage of African textiles.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To start, you will need colored paper or cardstock in various hues, like red, yellow, green, and blue. Scissors or a craft knife will be required for cutting the paper into strips. Glue or double-sided tape will help you stick the strips together. A ruler and pencil can help you measure and mark the paper accurately before cutting.
Pattern creation
Design your pattern
Decide on a pattern that resembles traditional kente cloth designs. These usually have geometric shapes like squares, triangles, and diamonds, arranged in a symmetrical manner. Use your ruler to measure equal-sized strips of paper in different colors. Arrange these strips on a flat surface before gluing them together to see how they look.
MAT assembly
Assemble your mat
Once satisfied with your pattern layout, start assembling your mat by gluing each strip together securely. Ensure that all edges are aligned neatly for a polished finish. After completing one side of the mat, let it dry completely before flipping it over to repeat the process on the other side, if desired.
Final steps
Add finishing touches
After assembling both sides of the mat (if applicable), trim any excess paper along the edges for a clean look. You can also add additional embellishments, like borders using contrasting colored strips, or even draw some designs with markers for added detail.