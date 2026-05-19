DIY: Create paper mats for stylish table decor

Creating paper mats inspired by African kente cloth can be a fun and affordable way to add some cultural flair to your dining table. Kente cloth, with its vibrant colors and intricate patterns, makes for an ideal choice for those looking to add some personality to their home decor. Using simple materials and techniques, you can create beautiful mats that reflect the rich heritage of African textiles.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start, you will need colored paper or cardstock in various hues, like red, yellow, green, and blue. Scissors or a craft knife will be required for cutting the paper into strips. Glue or double-sided tape will help you stick the strips together. A ruler and pencil can help you measure and mark the paper accurately before cutting.

Pattern creation Design your pattern Decide on a pattern that resembles traditional kente cloth designs. These usually have geometric shapes like squares, triangles, and diamonds, arranged in a symmetrical manner. Use your ruler to measure equal-sized strips of paper in different colors. Arrange these strips on a flat surface before gluing them together to see how they look.

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MAT assembly Assemble your mat Once satisfied with your pattern layout, start assembling your mat by gluing each strip together securely. Ensure that all edges are aligned neatly for a polished finish. After completing one side of the mat, let it dry completely before flipping it over to repeat the process on the other side, if desired.

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