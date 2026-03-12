Decorate your frames with cowrie shells: Here's how

African cowrie shells have been used in crafts for centuries, particularly in making beautiful picture frames. These shells, with their unique shape and texture, make for an interesting element to any frame. Using these shells, you can create personalized picture frames that add a touch of culture and history to your home decor. Here's how you can use African cowrie shells in DIY picture frames.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start crafting with cowrie shells, you will need a few basic materials. Get a plain wooden or cardboard frame as a base. You will also need glue or adhesive suitable for shells, scissors, and some decorative elements like beads or twine if you want. Make sure the cowrie shells are cleaned properly before use to get rid of any dirt or residue.

Shell arrangement Arrange the shells creatively Arranging the cowrie shells creatively is the key to making an attractive frame. Start by laying out the shells on the frame without gluing them first to see how they fit together best. You can opt for symmetrical patterns or random placements depending on your taste. Play with different sizes and orientations of the shells for added visual interest.

Shell attachment Secure the shells firmly Once you're happy with the arrangement, it's time to secure the shells firmly onto the frame. Use a strong adhesive that can hold the weight of each shell securely in place over time. Apply glue sparingly but ensure each shell is well-attached by pressing down gently after applying glue.

