Decorate your frames with cowrie shells: Here's how
What's the story
African cowrie shells have been used in crafts for centuries, particularly in making beautiful picture frames. These shells, with their unique shape and texture, make for an interesting element to any frame. Using these shells, you can create personalized picture frames that add a touch of culture and history to your home decor. Here's how you can use African cowrie shells in DIY picture frames.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To start crafting with cowrie shells, you will need a few basic materials. Get a plain wooden or cardboard frame as a base. You will also need glue or adhesive suitable for shells, scissors, and some decorative elements like beads or twine if you want. Make sure the cowrie shells are cleaned properly before use to get rid of any dirt or residue.
Shell arrangement
Arrange the shells creatively
Arranging the cowrie shells creatively is the key to making an attractive frame. Start by laying out the shells on the frame without gluing them first to see how they fit together best. You can opt for symmetrical patterns or random placements depending on your taste. Play with different sizes and orientations of the shells for added visual interest.
Shell attachment
Secure the shells firmly
Once you're happy with the arrangement, it's time to secure the shells firmly onto the frame. Use a strong adhesive that can hold the weight of each shell securely in place over time. Apply glue sparingly but ensure each shell is well-attached by pressing down gently after applying glue.
Final details
Add finishing touches
After all cowrie shells are glued onto your picture frame, you can add finishing touches if you want. You can paint parts of your frame or add other decorative elements like beads or twine around its edges for extra flair. Do this without overpowering its natural beauty with too many embellishments at once.