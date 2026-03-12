DIY: Make spice sachets for naturally fresh closet

Creating African spice sachets is a simple and rewarding way to infuse your closet with natural fragrances. These sachets, made from a blend of aromatic spices, can help keep your clothes smelling fresh, while also adding a touch of cultural charm to your space. Using easily accessible ingredients, you can craft these sachets at home without much hassle. Here's how you can make them.

Spice selection Choosing the right spices Choosing the right spices is key to making effective sachets. Commonly used spices include cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, and dried lavender. These spices not only smell amazing but also have natural preservative qualities that can keep your clothes fresh. You can mix and match different spices according to your preference for scent strength and variety.

Sachet bags Preparing the sachet bags To make sachet bags, you will need small pieces of breathable fabric like cotton or muslin. Cut the fabric into squares of about six inches on each side. Sew or use fabric glue to close three sides of each square, leaving one side open for filling with spices.

Advertisement

Filling process Filling the sachets with spices Fill each sachet bag with a mixture of your chosen spices. Use about two tablespoons of spice mixture per bag for optimal fragrance release. Once filled, securely close the open side by sewing or gluing it shut. This will prevent the spices from spilling out while allowing their aroma to permeate through the fabric.

Advertisement