LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / DIY: How to make glass suncatchers 
DIY: How to make glass suncatchers 
Try this DIY

DIY: How to make glass suncatchers 

By Simran Jeet
Jan 21, 2026
01:42 pm
What's the story

Creating suncatchers from recycled glass is a sustainable craft that marries creativity with environmental consciousness. Inspired by West African art, these colorful decorations can brighten up any window while promoting eco-friendly practices. Using recycled materials not only reduces waste but also encourages innovative thinking in crafting. This guide provides insights into making vibrant suncatchers that reflect the rich artistic heritage of West Africa, all while utilizing resources we already have.

Materials needed

Gather your materials

To start, collect some recycled glass pieces like old bottles or jars. You'll also need a strong adhesive suitable for glass, along with paints or markers in bright colors. A cutting tool may be required to shape the glass safely. Make sure you have protective gear like gloves and goggles while handling sharp objects.

Pattern creation

Design your pattern

Before you start assembling, sketch out your design on paper. Take inspiration from traditional West African patterns, which often feature geometric shapes and bold lines. Decide on how the colors will be arranged to ensure a harmonious look. This step will help you visualize the final product and make necessary adjustments before working with the actual materials.

Advertisement

Assembly process

Assemble your suncatcher

Start by carefully cutting the recycled glass into desired shapes according to your design. Use adhesive to attach these pieces onto a sturdy base, like cardboard or wood, that can hold them together securely. Ensure each piece is well-placed before the adhesive dries completely.

Advertisement

Coloring techniques

Add color and texture

Once the glass pieces are securely attached, use paints or markers to add color and texture. Bright colors are a signature of West African art, so don't shy away from bold hues. You can also use textured paints for added depth, making your suncatcher visually appealing.

Final touches

Display your creation

After everything is dry and secure, hang your suncatcher in a sunny window where it can catch light effectively. This not only showcases your craftsmanship but also brings an eco-friendly decorative element into your home environment.

Advertisement