How to use the doorframe for your workout 

Incorporating exercises into your daily routine can be a challenge, especially when space is limited. However, using the doorframe as a workout tool can be an effective way to stay fit without requiring much room. These exercises target different muscle groups and can be done in just a few minutes each day. They are perfect for those looking to maintain their fitness levels at home or in small apartments.

Core strength Strengthen your core with doorframe pulls Doorframe pulls are an excellent way to strengthen your core muscles. Stand facing the doorframe, grab the top with both hands, and lean back slightly. Engage your abdominal muscles as you pull yourself towards the frame, keeping your body straight. This exercise works on your abs and helps improve posture by strengthening the muscles around the spine.

Flexibility boost Enhance flexibility with doorframe stretches Using a doorframe for stretching exercises can greatly enhance flexibility. Stand in front of the frame and place one arm against it at shoulder height. Gently lean forward until you feel a stretch along your chest and shoulder area. Hold for a few seconds before switching arms. This stretch helps relieve tension in upper body muscles while improving overall flexibility.

Balance training Improve balance with single-leg stands Single-leg stands using a doorframe provide an excellent opportunity to improve balance and stability. Stand on one leg while holding onto the doorframe for support if needed. Try to maintain your balance for 30 seconds before switching legs. This exercise strengthens lower body muscles and improves coordination over time.

Leg strengthening Boost leg strength with doorframe squats Doorframe squats are an easy yet effective way to strengthen leg muscles without any equipment. Stand facing away from the doorframe with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold onto it for support if necessary. Lower yourself into a squat position by bending at the knees while keeping your back straight. Then return to standing position slowly but steadily.