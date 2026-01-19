Do these squat holds for lower body strength

African-inspired squat holds are a great way to boost your lower body strength. These exercises, inspired by traditional African movements, target various muscle groups in the legs and hips. By adding these holds to your workout routine, you can improve your balance, flexibility, and endurance. Here are five effective squat holds that can help you achieve a stronger lower body.

Drive 1 Zulu warrior squat hold The Zulu warrior squat hold is all about stability and strength. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees while keeping your back straight. Hold this position for a few seconds, focusing on engaging your core muscles. This exercise targets the thighs and glutes, making them stronger over time.

Drive 2 Maasai power squat hold Inspired by the Maasai people, this squat hold emphasizes power and endurance. Start by placing your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and lower yourself into a deep squat with your heels flat on the ground. Maintain an upright posture with hands clasped in front of you for balance. Hold this position for as long as possible to build stamina in your lower body.

Drive 3 Swahili grace squat hold The Swahili grace squat hold focuses on fluidity and gracefulness in movement. Stand with feet together and slowly lower into a squat while extending one leg outwards slightly to the side. Keep both arms extended forward for balance as you hold the position briefly before returning to standing.

Drive 4 Ashanti strength squat hold The Ashanti strength squat hold is all about building muscle power in the legs. Stand with feet hip-width apart, lower yourself into a squat while keeping your chest lifted and shoulders back. Hold this position tightly without moving any part of your body except when necessary to maintain balance throughout each repetition cycle until fatigue sets in.