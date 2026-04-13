Do this exercise to improve flexibility

Wall angels are a simple yet effective exercise to improve flexibility and posture. The move focuses on the shoulders, upper back, and arms, promoting better alignment and mobility. By doing wall angels regularly, you can improve your range of motion and reduce muscle tension. This exercise is ideal for people who spend long hours sitting or have poor posture habits. Here's how you can do wall angels to improve your flexibility.

Positioning Proper positioning against the wall To start with, stand with your back against a wall, keeping your heels about 6 inches from it. Your head, shoulders, and buttocks should touch the wall at all times. This position helps in maintaining proper alignment throughout the exercise. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart for stability.

Core engagement Engaging core muscles While performing wall angels, engage your core muscles to keep your lower back pressed against the wall. This engagement prevents arching of the back and ensures that the focus remains on the upper body movements. A strong core support enhances overall balance and control during the exercise.

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Arm movement Controlled arm movement Start with arms raised at shoulder height, elbows bent at 90 degrees (like a goalpost). Slowly slide arms up along the wall while keeping elbows close to head height. Then, slide them back down without losing contact with the wall. This controlled movement helps stretch and strengthen shoulder muscles.

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Breathing techniques Breathing techniques for relaxation Incorporate deep breathing into your routine while doing wall angels. Inhale deeply as you raise your arms overhead, filling your lungs completely with air. Exhale slowly as you lower them back down, releasing tension from your muscles. This technique not only aids relaxation but also improves oxygen flow to working muscles during exercise.