Does eating raw garlic boost immunity?

Garlic has been touted as a natural remedy to boost immunity for centuries. Many people believe that eating raw garlic daily can help ward off illnesses and make them healthier. But, is there any truth to this belief? This article delves into the claims of garlic's immune-boosting properties and examines whether eating it raw every day really makes a difference to your health.

#1 Nutritional components of garlic Garlic is loaded with essential nutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, and manganese. It also has sulfur compounds, like allicin, which are responsible for its distinct smell and potential health benefits. These components are believed to contribute to garlic's reputation as an immune booster. However, the extent to which they affect human immunity remains a subject of research.

#2 Scientific studies on garlic's effects Several studies have looked into the effects of garlic on immunity. Some studies indicate that garlic may enhance the function of immune cells, such as T lymphocytes and natural killer cells. However, most studies have been conducted in vitro or on animals, making it difficult to draw direct conclusions about its effects on humans.

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#3 Recommended consumption methods While some people prefer eating raw garlic for its purported benefits, others opt for cooking it lightly to retain its nutritional value. Crushing or chopping garlic before consumption may activate certain compounds that offer health benefits. However, cooking at high temperatures for long can diminish these effects.

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