Dog hair on furniture? 5 quick fixes

Dog hair can be a stubborn problem, especially when it comes to getting it off your furniture. But, with the right tricks, you can keep your home free of pet hair without spending a fortune. Here are five budget-friendly tricks to get dog hair off your furniture, so you can keep your home clean and comfortable for everyone.

Tip 1 Use rubber gloves for easy removal Rubber gloves can be a surprisingly effective tool to remove dog hair from furniture. Simply put on a pair of rubber gloves and rub your hands over the surface of the furniture. The static electricity created will help lift the hair off easily. This method is cost-effective and doesn't require any special cleaning products, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious pet owners.

Tip 2 Try a lint roller or tape A lint roller or some sticky tape can also be used to pick up dog hair from furniture. Just roll the lint roller over the surface or press the tape down and pull it off quickly. Both these methods are inexpensive and work well for picking up loose hairs in no time. They are especially handy for quick touch-ups between regular cleanings.

Tip 3 Vacuum with upholstery attachment Using a vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment is also a great way to get rid of dog hair from your furniture. The attachment is designed to get into the nooks and crannies of sofas and chairs, sucking up pet hair efficiently. Most vacuums come with these attachments, so you don't have to spend anything extra if you already have one at home.

Tip 4 Damp sponge technique A damp sponge can also help remove dog hair from upholstered surfaces. Just lightly dampen the sponge and wipe it across the fabric in one direction. The moisture will help clump the hairs together, making them easier to remove. This technique is simple, inexpensive, and works well on various types of upholstery.