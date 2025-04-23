For dog parents: You must try these dog-safe storage hacks
Dogs are naturally curious creatures, and their love for chewing can sometimes end up damaging shoes.
In order to prevent that, it is important to find effective storage solutions that keep shoes out of reach but easily accessible for humans.
Here are some practical methods to store shoes safely away from dogs, so that your footwear and furry friends stay unharmed.
Elevated storage
Elevated shoe racks
Elevated shoe racks make an excellent choice for keeping shoes away from dogs.
By placing shoes at a height that is inaccessible to most dogs, you reduce the risk of them being chewed on.
These racks come in various designs and sizes, making it easy to find one that fits your space and style preferences.
Secure cabinets
Closed cabinets with doors
Closed cabinets with doors are a safe way to store shoes and keep them away from dogs' sight and reach.
Choosing cabinets with strong doors makes sure that even the most relentless pets can't get their paws on what lies inside.
This also helps in keeping footwear organized properly.
Wall-mounted solutions
Wall-mounted shoe organizers
Wall-mounted shoe organizers serve as a space-saving solution by making the most out of vertical space.
These keep shoes off the floor and out of reach of curious pets.
They are available in different materials such as fabric or metal, so you can choose accordingly, depending on how durable you need them to be.
Under-bed options
Under-bed storage boxes
Under-bed storage boxes make another great option for dog-safe shoe storage.
These boxes easily slide under beds, giving you a secret place to stow away footwear from pets' prying eyes and teeth.
Just ensure the boxes come with lids or covers to avoid any accidental access by your dog.