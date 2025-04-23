Books that inspire Taylor Swift, and might inspire you too
What's the story
If there's one thing we all know about Taylor Swift, it is that she is an absolute lyrical genius and a creative artist.
But she's also an avid reader, and her book recommendations reveal a lot about where she draws her inspiration from and how she has grown as an artist.
From the genres to the themes, these books give us a peek into her narratives.
Classic influence
'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald
The Great Gatsby is a classic that delves into ambition, love, and the American Dream.
Taylor Swift has previously praised its complex narrative and vivid characters.
The novel's examination of societal norms and personal desires resonates with countless artists looking to understand the human condition better.
Its timeless story still inspires readers to contemplate their own dreams and desires.
Moral insight
'To Kill A Mockingbird' by Harper Lee
Another Taylor Swift recommendation is Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird which explores themes of justice, morality, and empathy.
The novel's depiction of racial injustice in the American South offers profound lessons on compassion and seeing things through different eyes.
For artists hoping to bring social issues into their work, this book offers invaluable insight into how to deal with complex subjects with sensitivity.
Personal growth
'Eat Pray Love' by Elizabeth Gilbert
Eat Pray Love is Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir of self-discovery through three countries.
Taylor Swift loves this book for its honest take on personal growth and transformation.
The story urges readers to embrace change, seek out new experiences, and find balance in life—an absolute must-read for anyone looking to pursue their art or even themselves.
Suspenseful storytelling
'Rebecca' by Daphne Du Maurier
Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca leaves readers spellbound with its suspenseful plot and atmospheric setting.
This recommendation showcases Taylor Swift's love for stories that keep the audience on the edge with mystery and intrigue.
From du Maurier's masterclass of crafting tension while fleshing out complex characters, artists can learn a thing or two on how to build compelling narratives across mediums.