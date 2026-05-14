Turn corn cobs into these delicious treats

Corn cobs are often discarded as kitchen waste, but they can be put to use in various ways. Instead of throwing them away, you can use corn cobs to add flavor and nutrition to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use corn cobs in your cooking routine. From enhancing soups to making unique snacks, these ideas will help you make the most of this often-overlooked ingredient.

Broth Flavorful corn cob broth Corn cob broth is an easy way to add depth of flavor to soups and stews. Simply simmer fresh or dried corn cobs with vegetables like carrots, onions, and celery for an hour or so. The result is a savory broth that can be used as a base for various dishes. This method not only enhances the taste of your meals but also utilizes parts of the corn that would otherwise go unused.

Infused rice Corn cob infused rice Infuse rice with the subtle sweetness of corn by cooking it with corn cobs. Place a few cobs in the pot while cooking rice, allowing the natural sugars from the cob to seep into the grains. This technique gives an interesting twist to plain rice, making it a great side dish for any meal.

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Grilled snacks Grilled corn cob snacks Grilling corn cobs makes for a delicious snack option that's easy to prepare. Simply cut the cobs into smaller pieces, and grill them until they're slightly charred. You can season them with spices or herbs of your choice for added flavor. These grilled snacks are perfect for outdoor gatherings or as an alternative to traditional chips.

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Composting tips Corn cob composting If you want to enrich your garden soil, composting corn cobs is an excellent way to do so. Break down the cobs into smaller pieces before adding them to your compost pile or bin. As they decompose, they will contribute valuable nutrients back into the soil, promoting healthy plant growth without any waste.