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How doodling can help you stay focused

By Simran Jeet 02:41 pm Jun 22, 202602:41 pm

What's the story

Doodling is often dismissed as a mindless activity, but research indicates it can actually improve focus and productivity. By engaging in simple drawing exercises, you can sharpen your attention and boost your efficiency. This article explores practical ways to incorporate doodling into your daily routine, highlighting its benefits, and offering tips on how to make it work for you.