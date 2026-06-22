How doodling can help you stay focused
What's the story
Doodling is often dismissed as a mindless activity, but research indicates it can actually improve focus and productivity. By engaging in simple drawing exercises, you can sharpen your attention and boost your efficiency. This article explores practical ways to incorporate doodling into your daily routine, highlighting its benefits, and offering tips on how to make it work for you.
Tip 1
Start with basic shapes
Start your doodling journey by drawing basic shapes like circles, squares, and triangles. These shapes are the building blocks of more complex designs and can help you focus on the act of drawing itself. By concentrating on these simple forms, you can clear your mind of distractions and enhance your concentration.
Tip 2
Use color strategically
Incorporating color into your doodles can also stimulate your brain and improve focus. Choose a few colors that you like, and use them consistently in your drawings. The addition of color not only makes the doodles more visually appealing but also encourages cognitive engagement, which can lead to better concentration.
Tip 3
Set aside dedicated time
To reap the benefits of doodling, set aside dedicated time every day for this activity. Be it five minutes or 30 minutes, having a fixed time ensures that you make it a habit. Regular practice reinforces the connection between doodling and improved focus, making it easier to concentrate on other tasks throughout the day.
Tip 4
Experiment with different styles
Exploring different styles of doodling keeps the activity interesting and engaging. Try out various techniques like mandalas, abstract patterns, or even simple sketches of everyday objects. Each style offers unique challenges that can help sharpen your focus by requiring different levels of attention and creativity.