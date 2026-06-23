Dot mandala art has a rich history, with roots in ancient civilizations

A beginner's guide to dot mandala art

By Vinita Jain 11:46 am Jun 23, 202611:46 am

What's the story

Dot mandala art is an ancient practice that combines the precision of dot painting with the spiritual symbolism of mandalas. This art form is characterized by intricate patterns created using dots, often arranged in circular designs. It is not only a creative outlet but also a meditative practice that promotes mindfulness and relaxation. The origins of dot mandala art can be traced back to various cultures, each adding its unique touch to this timeless craft.