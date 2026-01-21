Downhill mountain biking: Top spots and tips

Limpopo's Waterberg region is home to some of the most thrilling downhill mountain biking trails in Africa . The area is known for its rugged terrain and stunning landscapes, making it a paradise for adventure junkies. From steep descents to challenging climbs, these trails offer an exhilarating experience for both seasoned riders and beginners. Here's a look at some of the best trails in this region.

#1 Exploring the Waterberg Plateau The Waterberg Plateau is a highlight of Limpopo's mountain biking scene. The plateau features a variety of trails that snake through dense vegetation and rocky outcrops. Riders can expect moderate to challenging routes, with some steep descents and sharp turns. The plateau also offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape, making it a favorite among photographers.

#2 Challenging routes at Marakele National Park Marakele National Park has some of the most challenging mountain biking routes in Waterberg. The park's trails wind through hilly terrain and offer a mix of technical sections and smooth paths. Cyclists can spot wildlife along the way, adding an extra element of excitement to their ride. However, it's important to be prepared for sudden weather changes in this area.

#3 Scenic rides in Welgevonden Game Reserve Welgevonden Game Reserve offers scenic rides with its open savannahs and rolling hills. The reserve's trails are less technical but still provide enough challenges for intermediate riders. Cyclists can enjoy long stretches where they can pick up speed while taking in panoramic views of the reserve's natural beauty.

