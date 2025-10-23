Explore the Canadian Rockies on these scenic drives

The Canadian Rockies are famous for their breathtaking landscapes and stunning drives. The routes here give you a chance to explore the beauty of nature, from towering mountains to lush forests. From these drives, you can explore national parks, wildlife, and some of the most stunning views in the world. Here are some of the most scenic drives in the Canadian Rockies.

Drive 1 Icefields Parkway: A must-visit route The Icefields Parkway is a 232-km-long drive connecting Jasper National Park and Banff National Park. It is one of the most scenic drives in the world. It offers stunning views of glaciers, waterfalls, and wildlife. Travelers can stop at the Columbia Icefield or take a detour to Athabasca Falls. The route also offers several viewpoints. Here, you can soak in panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.

Drive 2 Bow Valley Parkway: A wildlife lover's dream The Bow Valley Parkway is a 48-km-long scenic drive between Banff and Lake Louise. The route is famous for its wildlife sightings, including elk, deer, and bears. The parkway also offers several stops such as Johnston Canyon and Castle Mountain Viewpoint. The drive gives you a chance to explore the natural beauty of the area at a leisurely pace.

Drive 3 Kananaskis Country: Off-the-beaten-path adventure Kananaskis Country is a lesser-known gem in Alberta's Rockies, offering stunning scenery without the crowds of more popular destinations. With over 100 km of winding roads through pristine wilderness areas, this region is ideal for those looking for solitude amidst nature's grandeur. Highlights include Barrier Lake and Troll Falls, along with numerous hiking trails for outdoor enthusiasts.