How to turn drumstick flowers into savory dishes

Drumstick flowers, or moringa flowers, are a versatile ingredient in many African cuisines. These delicate blooms are not just nutritious but also add a unique flavor to dishes. Used in traditional recipes across the continent, drumstick flowers are celebrated for their health benefits and culinary potential. Here are five African dishes that highlight the use of drumstick flowers, showcasing their role in enhancing flavors and nutrition.

Dish 1 Nigerian drumstick flower soup Drumstick flower soup is a staple in Nigerian cuisine. The soup is prepared with fresh drumstick flowers, vegetables, and spices to create a hearty dish. The flowers lend a subtle bitterness that balances the sweetness of other ingredients. This soup is usually served with rice or fufu, making it a complete meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 2 Ethiopian moringa flower stew In Ethiopia, moringa flower stew is a popular dish that highlights the versatility of drumstick flowers. The stew is made by simmering the flowers with lentils and spices like cumin and coriander. The result is a rich, flavorful stew that goes well with injera or flatbread. This dish not only showcases the unique taste of moringa flowers but also provides essential nutrients.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Kenyan drumstick flower salad Kenyan cuisine features a refreshing salad made with fresh drumstick flowers mixed with leafy greens and tomatoes. The salad is usually dressed with lemon juice or vinegar to enhance its flavors. The use of drumstick flowers adds an interesting texture and taste to this simple yet delightful dish. It makes it an ideal accompaniment to main courses.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Ghanaian moringa flower rice pilaf In Ghana, rice pilaf with moringa flowers is a popular side dish. The rice is cooked with the flowers, onions, and spices, resulting in a fragrant pilaf. This dish highlights how moringa flowers can elevate the simplest of grains, making it a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal.