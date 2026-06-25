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5 must-try activities in Dubai's desert

By Simran Jeet 05:49 pm Jun 25, 202605:49 pm

What's the story

Dubai's desert is not just a barren land, it is a treasure trove of experiences waiting to be explored. From the thrill of dune bashing to the calm of camel rides, the desert offers a unique blend of adventure and culture. Whether you are an adrenaline junkie or someone looking for a peaceful retreat, Dubai's desert has something for everyone. Here are five unforgettable experiences to try in this iconic landscape.