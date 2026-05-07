How to prepare for a dune biking adventure

Northern Kenya is home to some of the most stunning landscapes, perfect for adventure junkies. Dune biking, a thrilling way to explore these terrains, has become a favorite among those seeking excitement. From the vast deserts to the rolling sand dunes, this activity provides an unparalleled experience. Here is all about dune biking in Northern Kenya, including tips and insights for an unforgettable journey.

Gear selection Choosing the right gear Selecting appropriate gear is essential for a safe and enjoyable dune biking experience. Riders should wear protective clothing, including helmets, goggles, and gloves, to shield themselves from sand and sun. A sturdy pair of boots is recommended to provide support on uneven terrain. Additionally, sunscreen and hydration packs are advisable due to the harsh sun and dry conditions.

Terrain awareness Understanding terrain challenges Northern Kenya's diverse terrain poses unique challenges for dune bikers. Riders should be prepared for sudden changes in elevation and varying sand conditions. It is important to understand how different types of sand affect bike handling; fine grains may cause slipping, while coarser sands offer better traction. Familiarizing oneself with these factors can enhance control over the bike.

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Safety measures Safety precautions on dunes Safety should always be the top priority while dune biking. Riders must ensure their bikes are in good condition before heading out, checking brakes, tires, and fuel levels. It's advisable to ride in groups, rather than solo trips, as help is readily available in case of emergencies. Moreover, staying within designated areas prevents accidents with wildlife or other hazards.

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